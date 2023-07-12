Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

A man reported Tuesday that a stranger threatened him with a gun outside of an Exxon gas station the night before, according to a police report.

At about 11:14 a.m., a man walked into the police department lobby to file an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon report. He reported that the incident occurred at the gas station located at 1205 E. University Drive.

