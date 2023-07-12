A man reported Tuesday that a stranger threatened him with a gun outside of an Exxon gas station the night before, according to a police report.
At about 11:14 a.m., a man walked into the police department lobby to file an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon report. He reported that the incident occurred at the gas station located at 1205 E. University Drive.
The man said he was in his car parked beside a gas station pump between 7:15 and 8 p.m. Monday when a man he did not know approached and yelled at him to move his vehicle.
The stranger allegedly threatened to shoot the man the next time he sees him. The man said he was confused but moved his vehicle to one of the parking spots outside of the store.
The report states the stranger drove off from the parking lot but returned not long after. It’s unclear from the report whether he got out of his vehicle after returning, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
The man said that the stranger started yelling, was “flashing” his gun and threatening to kill him. Though the gun was reportedly pointed away from the man, he said he was afraid for his life and that he easily could have been shot.
After allegedly threatening the man, the stranger left. Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
1100 block of East McKinney Street — A 40-year-old man was arrested around midnight Wednesday after he allegedly punched a 70-year-old man he had never met, according to a police report.
At about 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a call about a fight. When officers arrived, some witnesses directed them to the 70-year-old man.
The man told officers he was with his dog outside of a business when a stranger allegedly threw an unidentified object at the ground near the man’s dog. The man said he turned his back to the stranger to shield his dog from any further attacks.
Then, the stranger allegedly threw a mirror at the man, creating a small laceration on his back and another on his head.
The 70-year-old told police he then punched the younger man. The report states he sustained a cut on his hand, likely from the punch. The report states the 70-year-old declined medical assistance for his injuries. Cunningham confirmed that there are currently no pending charges against the 70-year-old, as police believe he was acting in self-defense.
At that point, witnesses said “everyone began to chase” the stranger. Cunningham said it was unclear from the report how many people chased him.
Once he was detained, officers attempted to speak with the 40-year-old, but the report states he spoke incoherently.
Officers suspected he was under the influence of a narcotic, according to the report. They did not test him, so he was not charged with public intoxication. He was charged with injury to an elderly individual and transported to the Denton City Jail.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A different 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly slapping and punching a Whataburger employee, according to a police report.
At about 4:08 p.m., police were dispatched to a call reporting that a man was trespassing and harassing customers at the restaurant. While en route, a different caller said the same man hit a store manager who was now bleeding.
When officers arrived, they located the man in a nearby parking lot and detained him. The report states that after the manager told the man to leave, the man slapped the manager in the face and punched his nose. Witnesses intervened and got the man to leave, according to the report.
The report states the manager had blood all over his face and his nose was visibly crooked. He said he believed it was broken and wanted to press charges. The manager said that the man has frequently caused issues at that particular Whataburger.
The 40-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and transported to the city jail without incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 437 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
