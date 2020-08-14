A store employee in the 100 block of North Carroll Boulevard followed a woman to her car Thursday morning, yelled profanities at her and hit her vehicle Thursday morning, according to a police report.
The report says the woman went to the business to get a job application around 11 a.m. Thursday. She told police employees were acting evasive about giving her an application, so she decided to leave. A Denton Police Department spokesperson said the name of the business wasn’t listed in the report.
While the caller was walking to her car, she said one of the employees walked out and began screaming profanities at her, according to the report. As the woman tried to get into her car, the staffer also hit her vehicle, the report says.
The caller does want to press charges. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1600 block of West University Drive — A woman parked her car at a business Tuesday morning and discovered it was gone Thursday, according to a police report.
The report says the woman’s husband went to pick her car up from the business on Thursday but discovered it was missing. Officers spoke with the property owner, who said they didn’t call a tow truck to remove it.
Police are checking with other tow companies and have filed the vehicle as stolen.
12100 block of Willet Way — A Florida man told police a family member in Denton has been harassing him over the phone since June, according to a police report.
The report says the caller’s soon-to-be ex-sister-in-law has been calling him since June 21 and that the messages and calls have been harassing and threatening in nature. He said she hasn’t overtly or specifically threatened him but added he was concerned.
Denton police contacted the local family member, who said she would no longer contact him.
800 block of Bernard Street — Police arrested a 20-year-old man early Thursday who allegedly chased his girlfriend and threw her to the ground, according to a police report.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance around 12:40 a.m. A man answered the door breathing heavily and sweating profusely. The report says officers could hear what sounded like sobbing coming from inside the apartment.
Officers spoke with the man, who said he and his girlfriend were arguing inside and went outside at one point. According to the report, the man allegedly grabbed the woman while they were fighting to keep her from hurting him. Police observed injuries on the girlfriend and noticed her clothing was ripped.
Paramedics checked on her, and she was taken to a friend’s house. A witness told police they saw the man chase the woman outside, then grabbed her, threw her across the concrete and ripped her shirt before taking her back inside the home.
The man was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.