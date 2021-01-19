A man driving a Nissan Quest Monday evening avoided being detained by police by jumping out of the moving van and running away, according to a police report.
The motorist was driving down the 400 block of Fort Worth Drive as officers with the Denton Police Department were patrolling the area around 7:41 p.m. A police report says officers saw the driver traveling 47 mph in a 35-mph zone.
Police activated the patrol truck’s emergency lights and sirens to attempt a traffic stop, but the speeder didn’t stop. According to the report, officers attempted to stay with the vehicle for a few seconds but stopped the pursuit due to the other driver’s reckless behavior.
Officers still followed at a distance and saw a man jump out of the van at the intersection of West Collins and Cleveland streets. The report says the van crashed into a utility pole after he exited.
Police searched the vehicle and found 0.6 grams of methamphetamine and a ski mask. The van was impounded and attempts to reach the van’s registered owner went unanswered. They didn’t locate the driver while searching for him.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3900 block of Zilda Way — A man who works in construction surveillance reported about $4,000 in work electronics stolen from his truck Monday, according to a police report.
He told police someone broke into his work truck between 5 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Monday and stole several electronics. He reported seeing the back door to his truck slightly ajar when he approached it around 5 a.m. Monday.
According to the report, he noticed a $1,500 laptop and $60 printer were missing. Other items included a GPS device, a tablet and a scanner. The report didn’t mention if there was surveillance footage in the neighborhood that may have captured the incident. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
600 block of South Bell Avenue — An intoxicated driver told police she had two vodka sodas half an hour before being stopped Monday, according to a police report.
Police were patrolling the area around East Hickory Street and South Bell Avenue when they saw a driver turn right on red despite the sign that says not to do so. The report says they stopped the driver of the white Chevrolet Malibu and noticed an odor of an alcoholic beverage from her breath.
The 53-year-old woman allegedly admitted to drinking two vodka sodas between 8 and 8:30 p.m. that evening. Police determined there were sufficient clues to indicate intoxication and arrested her. The report says she refused a blood draw, but police obtained a search warrant. She was charged with driving while intoxicated.
2800 block of South Interstate 35 — A man wanted out of Dallas County was arrested in Denton after police saw a driver weaving on the highway early Monday, according to a police report.
Police conducted a traffic stop after seeing the driver of a black Ram truck fail to maintain a single lane and weave between lanes around 1:37 a.m. They learned the 28-year-old man had an outstanding warrant for a terroristic threat of family or household from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
He was arrested and taken to the Denton City Jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 352 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 17 people into the Denton County Jail.