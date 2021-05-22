A 45-year-old woman with two black eyes and a broken arm was arrested Friday afternoon after she allegedly yelled at gas station customers and told police she was beaten up by an unknown person after getting high on cocaine, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at a gas station in the 3200 block of North Elm Street at about 4:16 p.m. after a caller reported that a woman was yelling at customers and refusing to leave. They observed the woman had two black eyes and what appeared to be a broken arm, though the report did not specify if it was in a sling or if she received medical attention at any point.
The woman told police she suffered the injuries when an unknown person beat her up while she was on cocaine, the report states. She allegedly started talking about drugs and told officers her broken arm was an inconvenience to her because she couldn’t “shoot up” in that arm. She allegedly denied having any drugs on her, and the report states police found three pipes, two scales and about 100 small plastic baggies when they searched her.
The report states that two of the pipes had white residue, which the woman admitted was from cocaine, and that another pipe had marijuana residue inside. Officers observed her speech was erratic, fast and illogical, and she allegedly told them she didn’t have a plan for where to go.
She was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
Other reports
800 block of Sunset Street — A 35-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a business owner called police to report he was trespassing in the restaurant’s patio, according to a police report.
The business owner called police at about 3:39 a.m. to report he wanted a man trespassed after he entered the property through a window screen, the report states. Police arrived and found the man sitting on a couch in the screened-in patio area. They instructed him to exit the patio and speak with them.
The man allegedly told officers the property owner told him he could stay there, but he could not give them that person’s name. The man had been previously trespassed from the location earlier in May, which he allegedly admitted, and officers arrested him on a charge of criminal trespass.
1600 block of Bolivar Street — Denton police are investigating a Friday afternoon incident in which a man threatened to stab a woman in the throat and slammed her into a wall during an argument, according to a police report.
A woman called police at about 12:53 p.m. to report her friend and brother were arguing and that the argument was turning physical. Police arrived and spoke to the victim, observing she had a bump on the right side of her face. She told officers the man threatened to stab her in the throat and slammed her against a wall.
Medics examined the woman and determined she did not have serious injuries. Police are investigating the incident for a potential charge of terroristic threat, the report states, as the victim wanted to press charges for the alleged threat but not for her injury.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 395 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 56 people into the Denton County Jail.