Denton police arrested a 49-year-old man Sunday after responding to two separate but related calls at the Walmart off West University Drive — the first involving stolen merchandise, the second with the man allegedly drinking wine inside the store.
Police department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said a caller from the store reported around 6:30 p.m. that a man had been noticeably upset about being unable to make a long-distance phone call. Beckwith said the caller reported that merchandise, including a tent and sleeping bag, was stolen when the man exited the storefront without paying.
While the man was not at the scene when officers arrived, Beckwith said officers were dispatched to a separate theft call about 45 minutes later in the same vicinity. She said a caller reported that a man who matched the description from the first call had been drinking wine while inside the store.
Officers recognized the suspect via store video and confirmed he was involved in both incidents. Officers said the suspect was acting belligerent and had trouble walking, while his speech was slurred.
Officers arrested and charged the man with two counts of property theft greater than $2,500 along with public intoxication and consumption of alcohol without a permit.
Other reports
2700 block of West University Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress call Sunday evening after a caller reported that a man and woman had stolen an item from Walmart, according to a police report.
Beckwith said a 30-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested for allegedly switching tickets of merchandise and stealing a toaster. She said officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle and asked if he knew why he had been stopped and whether he knew of the toaster theft.
The suspect denied stealing the toaster; however, officers confirmed with store video footage that the suspect was involved with switching tickets. Officers also said the male suspect was accompanied by a woman standing next to him when the ticket switching occurred.
Both individuals were arrested and charged with property theft between $100 and $750, Beckwith said.
The call was reported at about 7 p.m. Sunday.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 223 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.