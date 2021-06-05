One person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in north Denton, according to the Denton Police Department.
Denton police responded to a shots heard call in the 400 block of Evers Way before 12:50 a.m., where they found one person injured. Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police believe that person was shot by another individual who had not been located as of Saturday morning. She said no further updates were available on the incident or the injured person’s condition.
Fire burns garage
Also early Saturday, the Denton Fire Department extinguished an overnight fire at a house’s garage before it could spread.
Firefighters worked the structure fire around 1 a.m. on Meadowlands Drive, where a detached garage went ablaze. The Denton Fire Department uploaded footage of the incident to social media, adding there were no injuries and that the house was saved from catching fire, although it was starting to smoke at one point.
Other reports
200 block of East Hickory Street — A 38-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon after police reported finding her barely conscious and with several minor injuries, according to a police report.
At about 2:08 p.m., officers arrived at the block and found the woman “on the brink of consciousness” with several people caring for her, although the report states the people did not know her. They believed she had too much to drink, and officers observed several minor injuries on her.
Medics arrived and verified the woman was OK, although the report states she refused to go with them. Officers determined that because she was barely conscious, she was a danger to herself or others, and arrested her on a charge of public intoxication.
1400 block of Dallas Drive — A 44-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly smoked from a glass pipe at a gas station he was trespassed from earlier in the week, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the gas station at about 9:33 a.m. and found the man inside, along with a store manager who showed them a copy of a criminal trespass warning from June 1. The manager wanted to enforce the trespass, the report states, so police arrested the man on a charge of criminal trespass. Police said they searched him and found a glass pipe in his pocket, though they did not find any illegal substances on him and he did not receive any additional charges.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 404 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 46 people into the Denton County Jail.