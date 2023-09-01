Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

Denton police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday that caused property damage but did not result in any reported injuries, according to a police report.

At about 12:14 a.m., police were dispatched to a shots-heard call in the 1200 block of Poinsettia Boulevard. Multiple callers said they heard rapid gunfire near the Palladium Denton apartment complex.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags