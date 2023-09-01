Denton police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday that caused property damage but did not result in any reported injuries, according to a police report.
At about 12:14 a.m., police were dispatched to a shots-heard call in the 1200 block of Poinsettia Boulevard. Multiple callers said they heard rapid gunfire near the Palladium Denton apartment complex.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found several spent shell casings and logged them into evidence. They also spoke with a resident in the area who provided doorbell camera footage that captured the incident.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it’s unclear what led to the shooting and whether it was random or targeted. She said one potential suspect vehicle was seen driving through the area.
One person reported their vehicle was struck by a round. They said they would like to press charges for the damage to their vehicle.
Other reports
1300 block of East Windsor Drive — A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop in a school zone because he allegedly refused to comply with officers’ and his mother’s commands to stop resisting, according to a police report.
At about 7:47 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop near Nette Schultz Elementary School. The report states the driver was going 31 mph In the 20 mph school zone.
Beckwith said the officer was likely patrolling there because the department has recently received citizen requests for increased patrols near some school zones.
The driver came to a stop in the driveway of a house and exited his vehicle. When the officer approached him, they asked to see his driver’s license. The report states that he did not provide his license but that officers later learned he lived at this house.
The man said he didn’t see the flashing lights in the school zone that indicate drivers should slow their speed. The report states that the lights were operable when he entered the school zone. The man acknowledged this but said he missed them, according to reports.
As the man lives within the boundaries of the school zone, Beckwith said the report insinuates that it’s reasonable to believe he should be aware of the speed limit and school hours.
The report states that during their interaction, the man seemed to be distancing himself from his vehicle and moving closer to the front door of his house. The officer believed the man might be trying to evade the traffic stop, according to the report.
To prevent him from possibly evading, the report states, the officer grabbed the man’s arm. He allegedly used force to immediately pull away from the officer and told the officer he better not lay his hands on him.
While the officer waited for additional officers to arrive, the man’s father exited the home, and his mother pulled up to the residence in a vehicle.
Other officers arrived, and they informed the man that he was under arrest for resisting. They told him to put his hands behind his back, but he allegedly refused. The man’s mother asked him numerous times to comply with the officer’s commands, according to the report, but he allegedly continued to refuse.
The report states officers gave him more than 35 verbal commands to get on the ground, saying he was under arrest and that they would deploy a Taser if he did not comply. It also states that his mother continued to tell him to comply. But the man allegedly yelled at officers to taze him and did not comply.
Due to his refusal and allegedly stating his intentions to physically resist officers, the officers deployed the Taser. He was placed into custody.
Medics arrived at the scene to remove the Taser probes from him, but the report states that he refused any further medical evaluation.
The arresting officer states in the report that based on the totality of the circumstances, the officer believes he was deciding whether to evade into his residence, refused to provide his identification, resisted arrest and intentionally prevented or obstructed a known peace officer from affecting an arrest.
The man was only charged with resisting. Beckwith said she will follow up on whether additional charges would be brought against the man. She did not receive clarification in time for print.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 431 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.