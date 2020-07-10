At least nine portable buildings at Strickland Middle School were burglarized early Thursday morning, according to a police report.
A subcontractor on site at 324 E. Windsor Drive called the police and said he saw two men taking items from the portable buildings before splitting and running off in different directions. According to the report, he said one was carrying a plastic tote bag with miscellaneous items.
Officers were dispatched around 5:54 a.m. and worked with a school employee to verify which portables were burglarized. The report says about nine were broken into, possibly through unlocked windows or with pry bars to open the windows, and each building’s technology cabinets had padlocks that were cut through.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it appeared some on-site construction workers thwarted a majority of the thefts because there were several bags of electronics left behind. The report says Denton ISD is helping itemize what was taken and is checking for surveillance footage.
The burglary remains under investigation.
Other reports
500 block of Mulkey Lane — A woman told police she believes her cousin sold her vehicle for parts, according to a police report.
The woman reported around 1:55 p.m. Thursday that an unknown person removed her Hyundai sedan from a home on Mulkey Lane in the last week of June. The report says she dropped it off at her cousin’s house in the block because she was having mechanical trouble, but the cousin wasn’t able to figure out what the problem was and suggested she sell it.
She said she didn’t want to sell her car and returned to her cousin’s house in the last week of June to find it missing. Her cousin said the city impounded her car, but there’s no city record of it being impounded, Cunningham said. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
1700 block of Woodbrook Street — Three people were arrested on organized crime charges Thursday morning after a caller reported seeing them moving items between a trailer and a U-Haul truck, according to a police report.
The report says the two vehicles were reported stolen from Fort Worth and Plano. Officers were dispatched just before 11 a.m. and spoke with a man, who said the vehicles belonged to a friend and they were borrowing them. Police spoke with the alleged owner on the phone, and when he mentioned a U-Haul truck he had borrowed had been stolen, the suspect took off on foot.
Other officers located him in the 1700 block of Teasley Lane and found an older man and woman in other locations. The woman told police they intended to sell the trailer.
The three were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. The younger man was also charged with evading arrest with a previous conviction and possession of a controlled substance. The woman had several outstanding drug-related warrants.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 335 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 17 people into the Denton County Jail.