An argument between two roommates over dishes late Tuesday turned physical when one allegedly punched the other several times, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the Discovery Park Apartments, 3925 N. Elm St., for a domestic disturbance around 9:33 p.m. Tuesday. They spoke with three roommates and learned one of them, a 19-year-old woman, allegedly punched another following an argument over dishes.
According to the report, the two have gotten into several arguments about “random other issues” at home and she was communicating with the victim through notes because of the constant arguing. The caller said he arrived home Tuesday and saw a note in the kitchen telling him not to use the brand-new dishes she bought.
He reported the woman had a knife in her hand during the argument, but the report didn’t specify if she grabbed it during the argument or already had it in her hand. The caller alleged she threatened him with a knife and assaulted him.
Police spoke with the suspect who said she never had a weapon in her hand, but she did admit to assaulting the caller in his room four or five times with her fist. The report says a third roommate saw the suspect punch the victim a few times.
She was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A caller told police she believes another vehicle struck hers Monday evening when it was parked in one of several lots, according to a police report.
She reported the incident Tuesday afternoon after she noticed the damage and got a cost estimate to fix the rear bumper. The report says she was parked in several parking lots between 7 and 9 p.m. Monday, but she didn’t know for sure if the damage happened in one of those lots.
Officers saw a dent on the driver’s side corner of the rear bumper. The caller said she noticed the damage Tuesday and received an estimate that it would cost $1,200 to repair. The report says she wanted to file a report for insurance purposes.
500 block of South Loop 288 — A 17-year-old is accused of assaulting another man Tuesday evening at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, according to a police report.
The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with assault by contact. A 911 caller said two men got into a fight. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
According to the report, the suspect admitted to punching the other man several times. The report didn’t specify injuries and said the suspect was charged with assault by contact because the officer believed he intentionally or knowingly caused physical contact with another person when he knew the victim would find it offensive.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 401 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 34 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.