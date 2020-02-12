Two men allegedly forced their way into a residence in eastern Denton in the first minutes of Tuesday morning.
The victim later told officers each man had a handgun, and one of them punched him in the face.
Khristen Jones, Denton Police Department spokeswoman, said officers documented minor injuries from the punch, but police reports did not indicate the man needed medical attention. Jones said the two robbers asked the man where “the money” was.
They then went into one of several bedrooms and took a safe. Jones said nothing else was reported stolen during the robbery, and the safe had an unknown amount of money inside. It was not clear from police reports if the victim knew either of the robbers.
Jones said nobody else was home at the time of the break-in. No arrests were made and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1600 block of East McKinney Street — An employee arrived at PJ’s convenience store at about 6 a.m. Tuesday to find the glass front door shattered.
They told police they believed somebody had used a rock to smash the door overnight. Despite that, the employee didn’t notice anything missing from the store.
Damage costs were estimated at $500, according to a police report. An investigation is ongoing.
1200 block of West Oak Street — Witnesses to the damage reported a driver in a black pickup drove into automated barrier arms at University Center Apartments on Tuesday.
Police reports estimated damage to be between $100 and $200. Jones said Wednesday afternoon it wasn’t clear if the suspect lived at the complex, but said the damage had already been repaired.
She said officers were attempting to obtain surveillance footage of the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 297 calls and made five arrests.
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 961 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.