A robber Tuesday wanted more than the few dollars a victim had on his person at the time of the incident in the 1700 block of Teasley Lane, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery after a 911 caller Wednesday reported her tenant was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening outside the undisclosed apartment complex.
Police spoke with the tenant Wednesday who said around 8:05 p.m., he was outside looking at his phone when he felt a hand hit the back of his head. The report says this caused him to drop his phone, and he then felt a pistol on the back of his head.
He reported hearing a male voice and giving his assailant the few dollars he had. According to the report, the robber said, “That’s all you’ve got?”
The victim was able to get away quickly enough from his assailant to get inside his apartment and close the door behind him, police reported.
Officers are continuing to investigate and are looking for any surveillance footage of the incident.
Other reports
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — Police haven’t made any arrests after a store employee reported a customer threatened her due to their conflicting stories and lack of surveillance footage, according to a police report.
A staffer at Big D’s Food Store told police around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday that a woman was refusing to leave the store, threatened her and was waving around a large knife.
She reported the armed woman said, “I’m going to take care of you.” Police spoke with the customer, who said she did have a knife pulled out but that it was held against her body. According to the report, she said the employee threatened her.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
South Interstate 35E and Dallas Drive — A caller said a person in a white Saturn pointed a gun at him Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
The caller reported this happened during a road rage incident. Although police were dispatched near the highway and Dallas Drive, the report doesn’t say exactly where the incident took place.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 417 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,066 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.