Two home burglaries in the 300 block of North Bradshaw Street where several firearms were reported stolen are under investigation following reports made late Thursday morning.
Officers with the Denton Police Department were investigating a burglary of a habitation call around 6 p.m. when another resident in the area informed them his home had also been burglarized.
Police were first dispatched around 4:40 p.m. The victims in the first report told police they noticed a few men walking around their neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. and believed they were suspicious. The report says they returned home around 3:50 p.m. and realized they’d been burglarized. A window to the home was open.
They reported two rifles and two pistols were taken as well as $100 in change, a laptop and a Nintendo Switch.
The second person told police his home was broken into sometime between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., which is when he returned. Upon arrival, he saw a back window was open, according to the report, and he noticed a rifle was taken from his home.
Police are investigating the two burglaries. The reports didn’t specify if they’re being investigated as related burglaries.
Other reports
1100 block of Audra Lane — A woman reported a distant relative attempted to run her over in a church parking lot Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to speak with a caller around 2:40 p.m. near the Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church. The caller told police someone she knows attempted to run her over with a vehicle. According to the report, she said she believes if she hadn’t stopped walking, she would’ve intentionally been run over.
300 block of Fry Street — Two women told police Thursday they believe the same man was peeking into their apartments over the past two days, according to a police report.
A caller told police she saw a man peeping through a window to her apartment around midnight Wednesday. According to the report, she saw him, yelled at him through the window, and then he promptly walked off.
Her friend reported she saw a man peek into her home on Thursday around 1 a.m. while standing outside her apartment unit. The report says she believes it was the same man.
Reports were taken, and police are continuing to investigate.
3300 block of Unicorn Lake Boulevard — Three laptops were taken from a dental office around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched following a burglar alarm at DWF Dental. Police entered and cleared the building. The report says the building owner noticed three laptops were missing. The report didn’t list price estimates for the laptops.
According to the report, the main power switch was turned off when police arrived, but the report didn’t explain what impact the power switch had. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 327 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 17 people into the Denton County Jail.
Denton County Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in these or other crimes. Callers will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-388-TIPS (8477). Reach the Denton police narcotics tip line at 940-565-5801.