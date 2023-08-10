A 46-year-old man with a criminal history of burglary was arrested at a student apartment complex Wednesday after he was caught breaking into several vehicles, according to a Denton police report.
At about 9:03 a.m., police were dispatched to the U Centre at Fry Street parking garage, in the 1200 block of West Oak Street, on a suspicious activity call.
The caller said a man was walking through the parking garage pulling on door handles. The caller also said that it appeared the man grabbed something out of a pickup.
While officers were en route, the caller said the man was sitting in the front seat of a vehicle, rifling through the console.
Officers arrived at the garage and reported seeing the man leaning into the front passenger side of a vehicle. They detained him and placed him in handcuffs.
The report states that the man had a few receipts in his hand and a citation from another agency that had someone else’s name on it. The vehicle listed on the citation was the same one the man was found leaning into, according to the report.
Officers also saw the man was wearing a cinched athletic bag and he had another backpack and two grocery bags with him, according to the report.
The caller pointed out two other vehicles they had allegedly seen him in. While officers were running the plate for one of them, the owner came out. He told police nothing was stolen out of his vehicle, and he didn’t want to press charges.
Officers contacted another vehicle owner who said that his cinched athletic bag, wallet, car keys, water bottle and towel were taken from his vehicle. But he also said he did not want to press charges.
Then, officers contacted the owner of the vehicle with the citation. He said he didn’t see anything apart from the receipts and citation that were missing. He said he did want to press charges for burglary.
With one owner wanting to press charges, officers placed the man under arrest for burglary of vehicles and transported him to the city jail.
Looking through the man’s criminal record, the report states, officers learned he had two previous convictions for the same offense. Burglary of vehicles is typically a misdemeanor offense, but if a defendant has two previous convictions and is found guilty of a third burglary of vehicles offense, the offense is enhanced to a state jail felony.
As officers continued to search through the allegedly stolen items in the man’s possession, they learned that the backpack containing keys and a key fob belonged to a truck driver who reported his vehicle burglarized on Tuesday.
He reported at about 2:41 a.m. that he had parked his 18-wheeler in the 300 block of West Eagle Drive, left the cab unlocked and gone inside a store. When he returned, he noticed his items were gone.
Officers contacted the truck driver to come pick up his things. He confirmed he wanted to press charges.
Additionally, the report states, officers found among the man’s possessions a driver’s license and a passport that did not belong to him. They contacted the owner who said his documents had probably been inside his vehicle. He said he didn’t want to press charges and that the identifications were expired, so he didn’t need them.
In total, the man allegedly burglarized six vehicles — one on Tuesday and five on Wednesday — and two owners wanted to press charges.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 366 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
