Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 46-year-old man with a criminal history of burglary was arrested at a student apartment complex Wednesday after he was caught breaking into several vehicles, according to a Denton police report.

At about 9:03 a.m., police were dispatched to the U Centre at Fry Street parking garage, in the 1200 block of West Oak Street, on a suspicious activity call.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
1
0