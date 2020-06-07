A man was arrested for reckless driving Saturday night after officers observed a vehicle peeling out and doing doughnuts in the intersection of Stella Street and southbound Bonnie Brae Street, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers were patrolling the 400 block of Bonnie Brae, when a black Chevy Camaro began peeling out in the roadway, forcing other cars to stop. Once the vehicle stopped doing doughnuts, she said the driver headed south on Bonnie Brae before being pulled over near Beer Barn.
Officers asked the driver why he’d driven that way, and Beckwith said the suspect said his vehicle was “too powerful” and he was “unable to control it.” She said officers found the man had two warrants for traffic violations from Denton police.
The 25-year-old man was arrested on the warrants as well as a charge of reckless driving.
Other reports
1600 block of East McKinney Street — Officers responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday afternoon after a woman called police saying she was assaulted by her boyfriend, according to a police report.
Beckwith said the caller told police her boyfriend hit her and threw food items at the back of her head in addition to digging his nails into her forearm. She said the victim was pushed into a wall and that while she tried to walk away, the man placed both hands around her neck, making it difficult to breathe.
When officers arrived, the victim was covered in flour and had multiple injuries including fresh cuts on both sides of her neck, she said. In addition to swelling on the victim’s neck, officers said they observed fresh cuts on both of her forearms.
Beckwith said that the suspect, a 31-year-old man, was arrested and charged with assault family violence/impeding breath or circulation. He was transported to Denton City Jail.
3200 block of Nottingham Drive at East Windsor Drive — A man was arrested Saturday morning near his home after police and EMS were dispatched to an unconscious person call, according to a police report.
Beckwith said a caller reported that a vehicle was in the middle of the intersection and that the driver had been passed out for several minutes. She said Denton Fire/Rescue responded first and attempted to wake the driver, who was unconscious and behind the wheel of a running vehicle. She said the man woke up after medics rubbed his sternum.
When officers arrived, the suspect was observed to be unsteady on his feet, lethargic and could not explain why his vehicle was facing the wrong direction, Beckwith said. She said officers smelled an alcohol odor from the suspect’s breath when speaking and that he admitted to consuming two 40-ounce beers.
After searching the vehicle, she said that officers found about 0.1 grams of heroin and an open Four Loko container in the driver’s side door.
The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 319 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.