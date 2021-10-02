A Denton property renter called police Friday morning to report a man threatened to burn down one of his properties because he had paid a $500 down payment earlier and couldn’t get a refund, according to a police report.
The renter called police at about 5:25 a.m., reporting the other man was previously a prospective renter and had paid a $500 down payment. That man later decided he didn’t want to rent the property, leading him to ask for a refund of the payment. However, the renter told police, there was a written agreement that the deposit was not refundable.
As a result, the man allegedly called the renter multiple times, in which he threatened to burn down multiple properties. The renter told officers the man specifically mentioned a property in the 1900 block of Burning Tree Lane. Police contacted the man over the phone, who admitted to calling the renter multiple times and said he wanted to press harassment charges against him for trying to press charges initially.
The man told officers he felt he was defrauded out of his $500, the report states. Officers told the two to stop contacting each other and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2400 block of North Interstate 35 — A 34-year-old woman was arrested Friday evening after she allegedly inhaled compressed air and passed out inside a discount store restroom, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the store at about 5:22 p.m. after a caller reported finding the woman passed out on the floor underneath two bathroom stalls. She initially didn’t want to come out of the stalls, the report states, telling police she needed to finish using the bathroom. Officers reported hearing a metal can being moved, followed by the sound of hissing air and the woman coughing.
When the woman came out, the report states, officers found two cans of compressed air, one mostly empty and one about half full. She allegedly admitted to inhaling the air, the report states, and she was arrested on a charge of inhaling or ingesting volatile chemicals.
4400 block of Interstate 35 — A man called police Friday night to report an acquaintance hit him in the face and stole his cell phone, according to a police report.
The man called police at about 11:09 p.m., telling them his acquaintance hit him in the eye and stole his $300 phone just over an hour prior. The acquaintance left before officers arrived, the report states, and police observed a bump on his cheek. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 436 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.