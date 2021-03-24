Denton police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of West Spencer Road in response to a man who said his girlfriend hit him in the back of the head with a frying pan.
According to the report, officers did not see any visible injuries on the man’s head.
The man said the woman might say he elbowed her in the stomach because she was allegedly trying to get him in trouble.
Officers then spoke to the woman, who said the man had elbowed her in the stomach.
The woman said she had been having painful stomachaches and was planning to visit a hospital on her own to be evaluated.
When police searched their names, they found the man had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Police arrested the man and took him to jail to be held on his warrants.
The assault is still under investigation.
Other reports
100 block of West Hickory Street — A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening employees at Beth Marie’s while intoxicated, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream on the Square around 8:04 p.m. in response to a disturbance call.
The caller said a man was being aggressive to the ice cream shop's staff and wanted a trespass order issued. Upon arrival, officers saw the man walking out of the shop.
The man told police he had one beer earlier in the evening.
While officers asked him questions, the man said he was at the shop because he was being followed and was trying to escape. He then denied being at the shop at all, even though officers saw him walk out the shop doors.
A female employee said the man made vulgar verbal threats toward her and made her fear for her safety.
Officers conducted field sobriety tests on the man and arrested him on charges of public intoxication and harassment of a public servant.
While being placed in the patrol vehicle, the man spit on an officer, according to the report. He was then transported to the city jail.
3100 block of North Interstate 35E — Police arrested a 33-year-old man for alleged possession of crack cocaine and ecstasy pills, according to a police report.
Around 8:41 p.m. Tuesday, officers were patrolling the highway when they saw a vehicle without any rear lights on. Officers conducted a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over on the highway shoulder.
Officers reported smelling marijuana as they approached the vehicle. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and admitted that he was smoking and had marijuana inside, according to the report.
Officers searched the vehicle based on probable cause and found two bags, one with a white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine and another containing multiple pills.
Upon field testing, both bags tested positive for those substances, containing 3 grams of crack cocaine and 7 grams of ecstasy and methamphetamine pills.
The man was arrested and transported to the city jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 421 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Tuesday and Wednesday, 33 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.