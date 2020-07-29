A 30-year-old man turned himself in Tuesday to the Denton Police Department on a warrant alleging he threw a poodle across a room in early July, according to a police report.
The report says the suspect, Andrew Manning, allegedly threw his girlfriend’s poodle mix across the room after she barked. The subsequent fall led to a trip to an animal emergency room, where they discovered the dog had a brain injury, fractured skull, fractured jaw and fractured ribs.
According to the report, the story given to ER staff was inconsistent with the dog’s injuries, but the report didn’t include what the original story was.
A warrant was issued for Manning’s arrest, and he turned himself in Tuesday. He was charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal, serious bodily injury.
The report didn’t include an update on the poodle’s condition.
Causing serious bodily injury to a non-livestock animal without the owner’s effective consent is a third-degree felony in Texas.
Other reports
North Interstate 35E — Police found about 31 grams of narcotics in a man’s truck late Tuesday after conducting a traffic stop, according to a police report.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Silverado around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday near the exit for U.S. Highway 380 after they noticed the driver couldn’t stay in a single lane. The report says the driver claimed he was swerving because he was eating a sandwich.
Police determined he was intoxicated after conducting standard field sobriety tests. A search of the vehicle led to 31.45 grams of narcotics, including 19 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and several small plastic bags.
He was arrested and consented to a blood draw. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3.
3300 block of Colorado Boulevard — A 30-year-old man who allegedly broke a hospital window with a rock and hit someone by throwing a rock was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
A man called police to report the suspect was throwing rocks at a Medical City Denton window and broke one. The report says he then followed the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect allegedly threw a rock at the caller as well, hitting his hip and leaving a mark, the report says.
Officers drove around the area where he was last seen and found him in the 1900 block of Brinker Road. When he noticed police, he ran off but officers were able to detain and handcuff him.
He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief between $100 and $750 and assault causing bodily injury. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the man also had two warrants out of Denton for criminal mischief.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 341 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.