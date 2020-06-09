A man disagreed with Denton police who told him Monday that he couldn’t pull someone out of a vehicle, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of Bernard Street around 8 p.m. Monday in reference to a person with an assault-style rifle or shotgun. The caller also told police they saw a vehicle dragging someone down the street.
People at the scene waved officers to a car further down Bernard, where a man was standing outside the driver’s side door with his arms inside through the window. Officers spoke with the driver, who said he was going to pick up a friend on Bernard Street when the man who sold him his car confronted him about not making his car payments.
The report says the driver then attempted to drive off after the other man reached inside and placed his arm around his neck to keep him from leaving so he could personally repossess the vehicle.
The driver told officers he wasn’t expecting this and “went into defensive” mode. Officers observed a 2-inch scratch on his neck.
Police told the other man that he “cannot just attempt to pull someone from a vehicle,” and the man disagreed with the logic, according to the report.
The driver wants to press charges for assault causing bodily injury, but no arrests have been made. The driver told officers he didn’t know anything about firearms being involved.
Other reports
3200 block of Fallmeadows Street — Police are investigating an assault after taking conflicting reports from two men Monday, one of whom hit the other in the back of the head with a beer bottle, according to a police report.
Officers met with the first caller, who had blood on his face and clothes, as he was being treated by paramedics but was then taken to a local hospital. He told police he was assaulted by another man while they were at a friend’s house.
The first caller told police that the other man struck him with a beer bottle about 50 times, unprovoked, and told the caller to never talk about his family again. The second man also called the police and said he hit the first caller in self-defense because he was reaching into his pocket after demanding a loan repayment.
Witnesses told officers that the second caller did hit the first with an empty glass bottle after he reached into the second man’s pocket. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
500 block of Inman Street — A man who believes he lost his truck keys reported the vehicle stolen sometime Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
The caller told officers that he was at the Redpoint Denton swimming pool and believed he lost his keys while he was there. The report says he went to his girlfriend’s home and that his black 2018 Dodge Charger Daytona Edition was gone when he came back.
He told officers he believes it was taken between 3 and 7 p.m. Monday. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.