A 17-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her behind while she was shopping Thursday afternoon at Walmart on South Loop 288, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating an assault report after a young caller reported the incident Thursday. She told police she was shopping at Walmart when she noticed a man who appeared to be following her.
According to the report, he would occasionally walk near her. At one point, he walked up behind her and “grabbed her buttocks/anus area with his hand on the outside of her clothing” before running off.
Police searched the area but couldn’t find him. The report says police were able to obtain security footage of the culprit. At the time the report was written Thursday, police hadn’t identified a potential suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1200 block of Cleveland Street — A 20-year-old man allegedly threatened a 911 caller with a gun Thursday at Gateway at Denton Apartments, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a person with a gun call around 7:27 p.m. A caller reported another man pulled a gun on him, and he gave police a description of the culprit and the vehicle he was in.
The caller reported telling the woman at the apartment several times to not open the door to someone who was knocking repeatedly, but the door did open eventually, and the caller said he believed the man on the other side forced himself in. That man allegedly pointed a gun at the caller and said, “Don’t f---ing play with me.”
Officers located the suspect vehicle, described as a red Dodge Charger or Chevrolet Camaro, but the driver took a quick turn away from police. They found the suspect vehicle again behind the Studio 6 Denton on Fort Worth Drive with a woman in his car. It wasn’t clear in the report how the two knew each other and whether she went with him willingly.
The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
1800 block of Jason Drive — During a road rage incident, a 25-year-old man allegedly pointed a BB gun at a woman Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
A woman called 911 to report the incident that took place on Interstate 35E, and police conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. The caller was able to provide officers with a license plate number.
The two occupants agreed there was a road rage incident and admitted to moving a BB gun from the passenger side storage compartment to the glove box but didn’t admit initially to pointing it at the caller. When asked why he moved the gun, the passenger said “just because.”
The passenger allegedly pointed the gun up and told the caller, “Play with me if you want to.” The caller reported believing the gun was real. The passenger was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causes fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 389 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.