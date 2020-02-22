Denton police responded to a domestic disturbance and arrested a 28-year-old man on an outstanding warrant Friday morning in the 1700 block of Village East Drive, according to a police report.
The man initially called police to tell them his girlfriend had kicked him out and refused to let him back inside the apartment. The 20-year-old woman allegedly woke him up Friday morning and kicked him out because he didn’t have a job, put his things outside and didn’t let him back inside.
While police talked to each of them, they explained the man couldn’t be kicked out if he is proven to be a resident, Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said.
The report shows police ran the couple’s names through their system and found out the man had an outstanding warrant for assault in Denton County. He was arrested on that warrant.
Other reports
3300 block of Lance Lane — A 41-year-old woman told police her ex-boyfriend showed up at her home and a physical altercation occurred around 11 a.m. Friday, according to a police report.
The ex-boyfriend was gone by the time police arrived. The report shows the 48-year-old man showed up at the woman’s home and knocked on the window. When the woman went to make sure the door was locked, she ended up unlocking it instead and the man got inside, Jones said.
The woman told police she started to slap and strike him. According to the report, he then pushed her out of the way, yelled at the man she was with and then left. A report was taken.
South Interstate 35E near Hickory Creek — Denton police stopped a driver on I-35E after a caller reported a driver who hit several construction cones and almost hit a cyclist Friday evening, according to a police report.
Police reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath. The 53-year-old man allegedly admitted he had been drinking, and police conducted field sobriety tests. Police determined he was intoxicated and arrested him. The man was charged with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions.
5000 block of South Interstate 35E — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to a police report.
An officer on patrol noticed a vehicle on the highway failing to stay in a lane, not using turning signals and accelerating while exiting the highway. They conducted a traffic stop at Buc-ee’s and spoke with the driver.
The report says she initially said she hadn’t been drinking, but then admitted to doing so. She was determined to be intoxicated after police conducted field sobriety tests. She was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 388 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.