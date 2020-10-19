A 17-year-old who police saw with an open alcohol container allegedly resisted arrest and got physical with officers who were called out to investigate gunshots early Sunday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Inman Street around 1:36 a.m. in reference to possible shots fired, but police didn’t find any evidence of gunshots being fired after searching.
The report says police arrived at a parking lot of an unnamed apartment complex and saw a large group of 100 to 200 people. Multiple callers reported hearing about six to eight rounds of gunfire in a parking lot where there was a gathering of about 500 people.
Officers saw two girls who appeared to be younger than 21 leaving an apartment unit holding 32-ounce cans of Steel Reserve beer. According to the report, one of the girls complied with officers and stopped, but the other walked away and discarded her beverage between two parked cars before going to speak with officers.
The report says she appeared to be intoxicated and refused to identify herself. Because there was no responsible party to release her to and they couldn’t identify her, police told her she was being detained. According to the report, she eventually provided officers with a birth date and said she was 22 years old, although the birth date she provided indicated she was 17.
Police were still unable to identify her to issue a citation, so they placed her under arrest and began to lead her to a patrol vehicle. The report says she physically struggled with officers, screamed and attempted to kick them.
At one point, the officer driving the patrol vehicle broadcasted through the police radio that she was trying to kick out the vehicle’s window. According to the report, she had maneuvered herself to bring her cuffed hands to her front from her back side. Other officers arrived where they were stopped and placed her in a wrap restraint, a remote restraint device, to transport her.
She was charged with minor in possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and assault on a public servant. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers had minor injuries after she allegedly struck one in the back of the head and bit another on his upper right arm.
The other girl who complied wasn’t arrested, but the report didn’t say if she received a citation.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman told police Sunday she believes one of her neighbors can somehow see into her apartment, according to a police report.
The report says she told officers around 12:49 a.m. Sunday that her neighbor is making creepy comments that she can overhear in her apartment that seem to specifically apply to her. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
300 block of Fry Street — Police arrested a 23-year-old man on a charge of assault after seeing a woman had visible injuries following a domestic disturbance call Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 5:36 a.m. after a third-party caller reported they could hear a woman in another apartment screaming for help. The report says the man officers spoke with at the scene wasn’t forthcoming about events, but did admit the two got into a verbal argument.
According to the report, he allegedly dragged her to the front door after telling her to leave “right now” if she wanted to leave. He also allegedly grabbed her by the jaw and threatened to hurt her if she attempted to call the police. Police observed redness and blood inside her lower lip.
He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 313 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.