The Denton Police Department is looking for a driver who didn’t stop when officers tried conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday, according to a police report.
Police were patrolling and saw a vehicle near Fort Worth Drive and Collins Street take a wide left turn, nearly striking another vehicle. The report says officers turned on their patrol vehicle’s emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver continued on to a Studio 6 Motel, located at 700 Fort Worth Drive.
On the way there, the driver accelerated several times and struck a curb, according to the report. He eventually stopped on the north side of the motel, exited the red Chevrolet Silverado and took off running.
The report says police ran up to the truck and saw a passenger inside. When asked if he planned to run as well, the passenger told police he had nothing to run for.
Officers learned the Silverado was previously reported to the Police Department as stolen, but the report doesn’t say when. The truck was released back to its owner, and the passenger was released, as well.
According to the report, police have identified a man as a potential suspect. The report was listed as evading arrest with a previous conviction. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith confirmed the person they’re investigating has evaded arrest previously.
Other reports
300 block of North Loop 288 — A pregnant woman reported someone assaulted her Wednesday, according to a police report.
Police are continuing to investigate the assault. The report says the person who assaulted her is an acquaintance.
1300 block of Haggard Lane — Two saws were reported missing from a shed around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, but the lock wasn’t damaged, according to a police report.
A caller told police a chainsaw and pole saw were stolen from a shed at their home. The report says the caller believed the shed was locked and didn’t know how anyone could’ve gotten past it since the lock wasn’t damaged. The report doesn’t list an estimated price for the saws.
800 block of North Bell Avenue — Police are investigating an assault where a woman’s former friend pushed her and didn’t give back a key Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a residence around 9:27 a.m. They met with the caller who said she was trying to get a key back from an ex-friend. According to the report, the former friend pushed the caller, pulled her hair and drove off with the key still in her possession.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 348 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.