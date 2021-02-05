In a little over an hour, six 911 callers reported an assailant with a paintball gun shooting at people, buildings and vehicles in Denton Thursday evening, according to police reports.
The Denton Police Department received six reports of paintball incidents between 5:56 and 7:10 p.m., with most reports stemming around Interstate 35E near Loop 288. In the reports where a vehicle is described, callers’ only description was that the assailant was in a white vehicle. Some of the six reports say the paint was pink.
The paintball assailant is reported to have shot at someone in the 5300 block of Wharfside Place around 5:56 p.m. and an employee outside of The Home Depot at 1900 Brinker Road around 6:37 p.m.
Between 6:40 and 6:57 p.m., callers reported paintball shootings outside of Shell Shack and another business both in the 2300 block of South I-35E and then outside of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop across the highway at 2412 S. I-35E.
The last caller said someone shot her vehicle with a paintball gun while she was driving southbound in the 2100 block of South Loop 288 around 7:10 p.m. The report says she suddenly heard a noise and believed she hit something. When she stopped and checked outside, she saw the driver side of her vehicle had been hit twice with paintballs but otherwise reported no damage.
Four of the six callers reported they were hit by paintballs. Two reported injuries, and one of those callers said they were shot at three times, according to the report.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
8400 block of Stallion Street — A 20-year-old man told police he encountered an unknown man inside his home around 3 a.m., according to a police report.
Police spoke with a father and son while responding to a burglary of a habitation call around 3:30 a.m. According to the report, the son was the only one awake at the home and he found a man wielding a flashlight in their garage.
The intruder was looking for someone and asked if a particular person lived in the home. The son said that person didn’t live there and then the intruder left.
His father told police the garage door and the door in the garage leading into the home were both unlocked. The report says the light of a van was turned on, but nothing was taken from inside the vehicle.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
100 block of Elm Lane — A 45-year-old man was arrested in Little Elm Thursday, accused of threatening to publish intimate photos or videos of his wife without her permission, according to a police report.
The woman reported the incident on Jan. 4 and police arrested the suspect Thursday on warrants relating to the incident. According to the initial report, the two were separated and he was allegedly leaving continuous text messages, calls and voicemails wanting to reconcile their relationship.
The woman reported the contact became threatening over time and on Jan. 4, he allegedly left her a voicemail threatening to release intimate photos and/or videos of her that he possessed. He was arrested Thursday and was charged with two counts of publish or threat to publish intimate visual matter and one count of harassment.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 399 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 39 people into the Denton County Jail.