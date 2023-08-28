Denton police vehicle
Denton police are investigating a call about a shooting early Sunday, according to a police report. However, there were no reported injuries.

At about 12:53 a.m., police were dispatched to a shots-heard call in the 300 block of Samuel Street. The caller said he heard three or four gunshots and arguing in the residential area.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

