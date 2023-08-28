Denton police are investigating a call about a shooting early Sunday, according to a police report. However, there were no reported injuries.
At about 12:53 a.m., police were dispatched to a shots-heard call in the 300 block of Samuel Street. The caller said he heard three or four gunshots and arguing in the residential area.
When officers arrived, the caller pointed them to where he heard the shots come from. There, officers were able to locate one spent shell casing.
Officers searched the area for additional evidence, but they were not able to find anything else or any injured persons.
The report states that the people involved in the argument are suspected to be male.
Other reports
2800 block of West University Drive — A man reported Sunday that two strangers approached him and stole his wallet in the Walmart parking lot.
At about 2:33 p.m., police received a call regarding a theft earlier that day.
The caller said around noon, two men approached him asking for directions. During the interaction, the report states at least one of the men bumped into him.
When the caller got home, he discovered his wallet was missing. It contained his credit cards as well as his driver’s license.
He reported that someone made a $1,000 purchase in the 600 block of West University Drive that he did not authorize.
The caller provided officers with a description of the two men and their vehicle. Police are still investigating.
900 block of North Loop 288 — A 32-year-old man claimed he owned the Denton Community Shelter before getting into a fight with officers on Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 9:34 p.m., police were dispatched to the shelter regarding a criminal trespass. The reporting party, a security employee at the shelter, said a man threatened them and refused to leave.
When officers arrived, they found the man in question sitting on a bench outside the shelter. The employee told police this was the man who had made the threat.
Officers spoke with the man. He claimed he owned the property and didn’t have to leave, according to the report.
The report states officers gave him multiple verbal commands to leave but he would not comply. Officers warned him that if he didn’t leave, the shelter could press charges against him for criminal trespass, according to the report.
When the man still refused, officers attempted to place him under arrest. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said a scuffle ensued and the man sustained minor injuries. The report did not describe the injuries, Beckwith said. Medics arrived at the scene and cleared him.
Officers arrested him and charged him with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Beckwith said the report did not make further mention of the alleged threat against the employee.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 339 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
