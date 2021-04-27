The Denton Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries at CastleRock at Denton Apartments and other nearby complexes after more than eight people called 911 Monday, according to a police report.
Police are investigating the burglaries at CastleRock, 1541 Meadow St., as related incidents. Other vehicle burglaries at Redpoint Denton, 500 Inman St., and The Arch at Denton, 701 Fort Worth Drive, were also reported Monday. The three apartment complexes are close to each other near Fort Worth Drive and Interstate 35E.
Eight 911 callers throughout the day Monday told police they walked out to their cars parked at CastleRock and noticed at least one vehicle window broken. According to the reports, some of the items missing include $500 Nike shoes, a $100 cologne gift set, a pair of Apple AirPods, paperwork, $40 in cash and a perfume bottle.
One caller said someone broke into his pickup truck and destroyed several parts and personal belongings. The report says there were cuts on his seats, the floorboard was pulled up and the removable bed lining was pulled off.
He reported two of his laptops were removed from the truck and thrown into the street. He told officers the speaker box and two subwoofers were also destroyed. The report didn’t list a price for any of his belongings.
Two callers estimated it would cost $250 and $300, respectively, to repair their shattered windows. Some callers reported only broken windows.
While the burglaries within the individual apartment complexes are being investigated as related, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the ongoing investigation will also help police determine the burglaries at all three locations are connected.
Other reports
1900 block of Sam Bass Boulevard — A 911 caller told police Monday they believed someone in the block intentionally killed a cat in a cruel manner, according to a police report.
The report says the caller has heard a person who lives in this block threatening to kill feral cats. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
6600 block of Grissom Road — A man wants to press charges against another man he says pointed a gun at him Monday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a person with a gun call around 11:46 a.m. Monday. A 911 caller said he was driving into Denton Falls mobile home park when another driver turned his vehicle around and blocked the caller in.
According to the report, the other driver started yelling at the caller, saying the caller almost hit him. The caller reported the other man then pointed a pistol at him and continued yelling.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 397 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.