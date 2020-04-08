Denton police are investigating an aggravated robbery after a caller said several men pushed through the front door of his home in the 500 block of Londonderry Lane and took about $400 early Tuesday, according to a police report.
One of the residents told police he heard a knock on the door around 2 a.m. Tuesday but didn’t answer. Another knock on the door followed, and the report says the caller’s roommate answered the door.
About four or five men with guns pushed the door open and went inside, according to the report. They demanded money from the residents, so the caller told them where their money was, according to the report.
He told officers the men took about $400 and also damaged some property in the home. Police department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the criminal investigations unit took over the case and that no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
Other reports
5000 block of South Interstate 35E — Police arrested a 31-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted an officer near Buc-ee’s late Tuesday, according to a police report.
The report says officers were dispatched in relation to a theft, but Beckwith said information on that wasn’t readily available. Dispatch notes stated there was a woman near Buc-ee's with a Hobby Lobby shopping cart and a metal bar.
One officer arrived before the responding officer, according to the report, and she radioed in for other officers to expedite arrival. Beckwith said officers request units to expedite arrival only if help is immediately needed.
The report shows the suspect struck the initial officer several times in the face, and that her face swelled up just before she went to the hospital. The initial officer used a Taser stun gun on the suspect, according to the report. The suspect allegedly resisted arrest when another officer arrived to assist, but she was eventually handcuffed and arrested on allegations of assault against a public servant.
700 block of Frame Street — A man told police his neighbor pointed a gun at him around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, but he didn’t want to press charges, according to a police report.
1100 block of East Oak Street — A 49-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly scratched and hit her boyfriend around 3 p.m., according to a police report.
Officers initially were dispatched in reference to a stolen vehicle, but Beckwith said this ended up not being the case. Police met with a man and woman who were arguing and got both sides of the story.
The woman said the man slapped her in the face and threw her out of the car, while the man told officers that she had been drinking and wanted to go buy crack, according to the report. The man told police he refused, then she became upset and started to hit him.
Police observed a cut between the man’s eyes that was still bleeding as well as a cut on his nose. The report says he told officers they were in a relationship.
She was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 270 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 15 people into Denton County Jail.