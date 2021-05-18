Police saw a “clear footprint” on an apartment door Monday afternoon after responding to a criminal mischief call at Londonderry Oaks Apartments, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told the Denton Police Department there was a man outside threatening to kick the door in. Police arrived and learned the man and his girlfriend were arguing inside the apartment, which they didn’t live in, in the presence of others.
The report says the couple ended up arguing outside at one point and the other parties in the residence refused to let them back in. The man claimed he never actually kicked the door.
According to the report, the resident said the couple were guests and they were asked to leave the residence. The resident alleged the man did kick the door.
Officers saw the door, door handle and door frame were all damaged and they noted there was a footprint on the door. The resident did want to press charges for the damage, about $300, and officers took photos of the door.
No one was arrested Monday. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
East University Drive and Redwood Place — Police arrested an intoxicated driver Monday who allegedly didn’t want to complete any standard field sobriety tests because he’s done them before, according to a police report.
Officers were running the speed radar at the intersection of University and Redwood around 8:37 p.m. when they saw a driver going 72 mph in a 45 mph zone. They stopped the driver and when asked if he knew why police stopped him, the suspect said it was because he was speeding.
The report says police smelled alcohol coming from the car so they attempted to conduct standard field sobriety tests. The driver allegedly refused to do so and told officers to “just arrest” him and “get it over with.”
The driver also had red, glassy eyes and again refused to comply with tests after a lieutenant arrived to speak with him. Officers arrested him and obtained a warrant for the driver’s blood sample.
He was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. The arrest and incident reports didn’t provide further information on the child.
400 block of Panhandle Street — Officers were dispatched to an apartment for a third domestic disturbance call on the same day Monday, according to a police report.
Around 3:07 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance and also learned of a possible theft. One of the two women said the man at the residence stole her phone, though she didn’t see him take it.
The man denied taking the woman’s phone, which she said was $900. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 416 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.