A bicyclist was arrested late Friday on drug-related charges after police stopped him at the intersection of East McKinney Street and Bell Avenue for not having the proper safety equipment to ride at night, according to a police report.
Police stopped the 44-year-old man around 11 p.m. Friday. The report says police stopped him because he was riding on the roadway without a rear reflector, which is required for cycling in the dark.
During the stop, the officer asked the man for consent to search him. The report says he consented to a search of his pockets, where the officer located a bag containing a small amount of methamphetamine.
He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Other reports
1700 block of South Loop 288 — Police arrested a 47-year-old man shortly after receiving a call about a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank around noon Friday, according to a police report.
A caller told police a man passed a note to a bank teller indicating he was robbing them. The suspect was given a small amount of cash and left the bank on foot. The report says he was spotted by officers at a nearby parking lot.
He was arrested and the cash was returned to the bank.
1900 block of Brinker Road — Two men, ages 20 and 26, were arrested after one attempted to flee on foot after police tried to initiate a traffic stop Friday morning, according to a police report.
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. The report says the driver took an extended amount of time to pull over and when he did, the passenger exited and attempted to flee on foot.
At least one of them was charged with failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, and at least one had an active parole warrant from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
1200 block of Cordell Street — A 23-year-old man told police Friday afternoon someone entered his home and stole video game equipment earlier that day, according to a police report.
A video game console, controllers, games and a laptop were taken. The report says it’s not known how the thief got into the home.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 208 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached via Twitter at @zairalperez.