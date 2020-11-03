As a 20-year-old criminal trespass suspect was being booked to the Denton City Jail, the Denton Police Department discovered he had 12 syringes and a blood-stained bandana in his possession Monday morning, according to a police report.
The Police Department was dispatched to a criminal trespass report around 8:58 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Interstate 35. The reporting party said they wanted everyone in a particular room trespassed from La Quinta Inn and Suites. According to the report, none of the three individuals were registered to the room.
A woman and two men identified themselves to police officers. Officers learned one of the men had already received a criminal trespass notice from the property. The caller wanted to prosecute for criminal trespass, so the man with the trespass notice was arrested on that charge.
The report says the room was registered to someone else who had been gone for several days, and it was unknown when they would be back. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it appears the three people knew the person the room was registered to.
After police discovered the syringes and bandana, the man also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
The two other individuals hadn’t been trespassed from the property in the past, so they were issued criminal trespass notices and warnings.
Other reports
500 block of Londonderry Lane — Police determined the gunshots a caller reported hearing was actually the sound of a man punching a vehicle Monday evening, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 8:44 p.m. to a call originally noted as a domestic disturbance. One caller reported hearing a man and woman yelling, followed by the man punching her car. A second caller told 911 dispatchers they heard 13 gunshots and people screaming.
Officers spoke with the man involved and learned he was upset following a verbal argument with his girlfriend. The report says he also admitted to punching the woman’s vehicle but said there was no physical altercation. The woman was gone by the time police arrived.
Police determined the sound of gunshots was actually the man punching the vehicle. He was issued a citation for disturbing the peace.
7000 block of Bishop Pine Road — A woman who didn’t apply for unemployment benefits discovered Monday that someone had used her information to apply for benefits, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a fraud report around 9:13 a.m. Monday following a 911 call. The caller told police she received a letter in the mail stating she qualified for unemployment benefits, but she hadn’t applied for such benefits.
The report says she doesn’t know when her information was compromised, and she hasn’t noticed any other suspicious activity. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
1700 block of Brinker Road — A Thrift Giant shopper noticed her phone was missing after she placed it on a shelf Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
A woman reported around 12:21 p.m. that someone took her phone while it was on a shelf. The report says she placed her phone on a shelf to look at an item as she was shopping, and then she noticed it was missing.
The store has security footage of the incident, and police are investigating. The report didn’t specify the kind of phone reported stolen, but the report is listed as a theft of property greater than or equal to $750 and less than $2,500.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 426 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.