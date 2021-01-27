A 23-year-old man accused of assaulting his girlfriend led police on a chase from a college neighborhood to Aldi on Ector Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a disturbance around 12:56 p.m. in the 2400 block of Prairie Street, a street that’s home to apartment complexes and a University of North Texas residence hall. A report says police were there earlier in the day following up on a call about a man dragging a woman out of a car, but the two were gone by the time police arrived.
Officers learned the two were involved in the second 911 call that came in. The caller, a friend of the woman, told police she got into a fight with her boyfriend earlier and saw them pushing each other in a car earlier. Police spoke with the woman and saw red marks around her collarbone. She also reported some of her hair had been ripped out.
He allegedly took her car when she exited the vehicle to get into her home. The police report details a chase where officers spotted her car on Bonnie Brae Street heading toward the northbound Interstate 35 service road. Police activated their patrol vehicle’s emergency lights to pursue him and saw him drive through a barricaded part of Bonnie Brae.
According to the report, they quickly stopped pursuing him because of the traffic in the area, but then continued on a different path and eventually caught up to him at Aldi on Ector Street at University Drive after several residents pointed him out to police.
One witness told police he ditched a backpack near a dumpster. Police located the backpack and found a pistol inside.
The man was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, tampering or fabricating physical evidence and unlawful carrying of a firearm. The report says he had outstanding warrants from Wise County and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.
Other reports
North Elm and Nicosia Streets — A 36-year-old man stopped because his brake lights appeared to be broken was arrested on drug charges early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Police saw a car approach an intersection and noticed its brake lights weren’t working. The report says officers conducted a traffic stop and, while speaking with the driver from the passenger window, they saw a green leafy substance scattered across the center console and floorboards.
Officers reported finding a pouch containing a plastic bag with a white powdery substance and a bag containing a white crystal substance while executing a probable cause search. Upon his arrest and search of his person, officers found a scale with a white crystal substance and more of a green leafy substance in one of his pockets.
He was charged with unlawful manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, between 4 and 200 grams.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 411 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 43 people into the Denton County Jail.