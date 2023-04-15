Blotter
DRC

Police arrested a 32-year-old man believing he was a drug distributer after finding digital scales, baggies, cash and multiple drugs inside his vehicle, according to a police report. 

At about 4:44 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Wells Fargo ATM located in the 5000 block of Teasley Lane for a suspicious vehicle call. The caller said the vehicle had been parked near the ATM for about 15 minutes.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

