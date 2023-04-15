Police arrested a 32-year-old man believing he was a drug distributer after finding digital scales, baggies, cash and multiple drugs inside his vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 4:44 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Wells Fargo ATM located in the 5000 block of Teasley Lane for a suspicious vehicle call. The caller said the vehicle had been parked near the ATM for about 15 minutes.
Officers located the vehicle, walked to the passenger window and observed one occupant in the driver's seat who appeared asleep.
The report says officers immediately recognized what they believed to be meth pipes in the vehicle's center console. Officers also observed plastic baggies but could not see what was in the baggies at the time.
The man woke up, and officers tapped the window requesting him to roll it down. Instead, he turned off his vehicle and tried to get out of the vehicle.
Officers believed that he didn't roll his window down due to his fear of officers being able to see more narcotic paraphernalia in plain view sight.
Officers then asked him if the vehicle was his, but the man repeatedly said he was confused and didn't know what was happening.
Officers detained the man, telling him he was not under arrest at the time. They asked how much meth was in the car, and he hesitated to answer.
The report says officers searched the vehicle and located multiple pipes, with at least one pipe containing a clear crystal and substance in the bottom of the pipe, which officers believed to be meth.
Officers also located digital scales, several bags of pills — some of which appeared to police to be counterfeit Adderall — MDMA and nine pounds of marijuana.
Some pills appeared pressed, meaning they were not manufactured in a pharmaceutical laboratory and were likely counterfeits.
All drugs tested presumptive positive. The Adderall tested presumptive positive for meth, confirming it wasn't pure Adderall.
Officers believed the man was selling drugs for profit based on the scales, plastic baggies and the cash they found inside the vehicle.
He was charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1-B between two and 200 grams, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 between 4 and 400 grams, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 3/4 less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds.
The man has a bond listed at $250,000.
Other Reports
3400 block of Barcelona Street — A 36-year-old man broke seven windows, each valued at about $1,000, and broke two glass doors valued at $1,000, according to a police report.
At about 2:40 a.m. Friday, officers responded to an equipment company system alarm. Officers arrived and observed a man outside the building using a fire extinguisher.
Officers discovered multiple exterior windows were shattered, and nobody else was around the building. There appeared to be multiple rocks thrown inside the building.
The man admitted throwing rocks through the window with the intention of setting the alarm off because he wanted the police to respond. Police reports did not include any explanation for why the man wanted police to respond.
The man broke seven windows with an estimated value of $1,000 each and broke two glass doors with an estimated value of $1,000 each.
The man had some cuts on his hands, but he denied medical attention.
The man was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass. The man had no relation with the company.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 316 service and officer-initiated calls and made 9 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.