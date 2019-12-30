Someone used pepper spray on a drunk man early Sunday morning and left him for Denton police outside Hooligans in downtown Denton, according to a police report.
Denton police said witnesses told officers the 29-year-old man opened a pocket knife and set it on a nearby table at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday and “became confrontational” with the person who eventually used pepper spray, a police report says.
At that point, the person — described by a police spokeswoman only as “a street performer” — sprayed the man in the face before leaving the scene in the 100 block of North Locust Street, police said.
Officers found that the pepper-sprayed man was intoxicated — allegedly slurring his speech, unable to walk and falling.
Police said the suspect had soiled himself and said he would drive home, the report shows. Officers called a relative to ask if they’d pick up the man but the relative said no, the report shows.
The man was charged with public intoxication and was taken to the Denton City Jail.
Other reports
Riney Road and Nicosia Street — Denton police said a man told officers he was about a “7” on a scale gauging his level of intoxication from 1 to 10, according to a police report.
At about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a patrol sergeant pulled over the man in a vehicle. Officers noted in their reports the smell of alcohol from the driver, his speech slowed and slurred. Police said the man told them he began drinking at 6 p.m. but had stopped by 8 p.m. (although it was just before 7 p.m. when he said it).
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. The charge was enhanced when officers learned he’d been convicted of driving under the influence in California, the report shows.
Woodland Street and Cherrywood Lane — A driver was arrested and his passenger cited after Denton police found both passed out in a vehicle Sunday night, according to a police report.
An officer smelled marijuana from the vehicle as they approached it, police said. Police told both occupants to get out the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Police found marijuana, a bottle of alcohol and Xanax pills inside the vehicle, the report shows. Xanax is an anti-anxiety medication.
The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to jail. The passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released, the report shows.
2000 block of Georgetown Drive — Police said two vehicles were shot with BB guns overnight Sunday, according to a police report. Some of the windows on the vehicles will need to be replaced, police said.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,846 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 746 calls and made 24 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 70 medical calls and 16 vehicle crashes.