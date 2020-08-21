Denton police arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly broke a vehicle’s mirror at a gas station and then tried to fight the owner Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to an active disturbance call around 3:35 p.m. Thursday at the Sunoco gas station near Bell Avenue and McKinney Street. Witnesses directed officers to a man who matched the description given by the 911 caller.
When police asked him why he was breaking people’s things, the suspect said “it was meant to come off,” referring to the mirror. Officers observed a vehicle with a missing driver-side mirror and confirmed it was the caller’s car, according to the report.
The suspect told police he wasn’t angry, but he just felt like hitting someone else’s car, the report says. Police spoke with the caller who said he heard banging and saw the other man punching his mirror. According to the report, the suspect then went up to the caller with raised fists.
The suspect was arrested and attempted to kick officers multiple times on their way to a patrol vehicle. He was charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Other reports
2200 block of South Loop 288 — The Hobby Lobby corporate office sent out information Thursday about a theft on Aug. 12 at its Denton location, according to a police report.
The report says one individual involved in a theft at the Hurst Hobby Lobby on Aug. 3 was also pictured selecting and concealing merchandise at the Denton location.
According to the report, the culprit concealed a pen set and paint set worth $96.95. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A woman reported an acquaintance threatened to shoot her via text message Thursday, according to a police report.
The report says the acquaintance told the caller he was outside her residence. Officers were dispatched but didn’t locate anyone matching the description given. They advised her to call 911 if she does see him.
A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 370 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 31 people into the Denton County Jail.