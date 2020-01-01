Denton police arrested a 22-year-old man Tuesday in connection with a home burglary in the city about a month ago.
According to department spokeswoman Khristen Jones, the man was arrested after a Denton judge issued a warrant for his arrest in that burglary. The man had 11 outstanding warrants in all, including warrants in Dallas and Arlington and an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery. The man is a suspect in at least 18 other burglaries in Denton, Jones said.
The man was arrested at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Fairmount Park Drive, after his location was identified as part of the Denton police’s work with a joint fugitive task force, Jones said.
The man remained in jail Wednesday awaiting a hearing to set his bail.
Other reports
1200 block of North Elm Street — A churchgoer called police a little after 11 a.m. Sunday to report he saw someone with a knife in the parking lot outside St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. Police searched the location and were unable to locate any suspects.
According to the police report, the caller became uncooperative and didn’t provide any more information. No one was injured.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 60-year-old Denton woman turned herself into Denton police about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to Jones, the woman had an active warrant for criminal trespass, but the records did not show where the woman had been trespassed from.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Denton police responded to 444 calls for service and made 12 arrests, including five arrests for warrant service, three on public intoxication charges and one for driving while intoxicated.