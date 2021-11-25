A 33-year-old man led police on a short chase on foot before dropping to the ground early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Jasmine Street after a caller reported a suspicious man they believed had been stealing from vehicles.
Allison Beckwith, a Denton Police Department spokesperson, said officers arrived at about 4:25 a.m.
“The caller advised that a male was slowly walking down a street looking at houses,” Beckwith said.
Officers turned out their lights and soon saw a man walking in the area and observed he was carrying various items in his hands.
“A nearby resident advised that his daughter had seen the same male standing next to their vehicle earlier,” Beckwith said.
Beckwith, reading from police reports, said officers turned on their lights and started to approach the man.
“[Police] proceeded to walk towards him, and he started to walk faster,” she said. “Then he suddenly dropped all items that he was carrying and started to run.”
She said officers caught up to him and the 33-year-old dropped to the ground voluntarily. He was handcuffed and placed under arrest, at which point Beckwith said the man admitted to running away from police after hearing them identify themselves and tell him to stop, but he claimed all items he had dropped were found on the street.
“We were able to identify one of the victims based on the items that were recovered,” Beckwith said.
Police reports did not list what items those were, but they were returned to the owner, who said all items were previously in the back of her vehicle.
No other victims were listed in police reports.
“It’s unknown at this time if he’s responsible for previous thefts, as well,” Beckwith said.
Other reports
2400 block of Worthington Drive — A caller told police Wednesday somebody had stolen a tractor and trailer from a moving company overnight.
Keys to the tractor were still on his desk, so he wasn’t sure how somebody made off with the pair.
“Inside the trailer there were multiple other items of value, such as dollies for moving and other miscellaneous items,” Beckwith said.
The total value of all of the stolen items was estimated at $20,270.
Beckwith said officers were still investigating Thursday to determine whether or not any video footage of the thefts exists.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 329 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
