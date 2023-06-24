Officers arrested a 48-year-old man after seeing plastic-wrapped methamphetamine sticking out of his coin pocket, according to a Denton police report.
At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers were patrolling near the Valero located at the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive.
Officers observed a man standing in front of the store and believed the man was trying to purchase narcotics due to the time of night and the location, which they know as a high crime area.
Officers spoke with the man and noticed a small piece of plastic wrap sticking out of the coin pocket of his pants.
Officers asked the man when he last used drugs, and he told officers, “he was not into drugs.” He told officers he used to do cocaine and marijuana, according to police reports.
Officers asked the man what the plastic wrap was in his coin pocket, and he attempted to push it farther into his pocket before later pulling it out.
The plastic wrap contained a white substance, officers asked the man if it was meth and he allegedly told officers it was.
Officers detained the man and found a glass pipe that had been burned to the bulb, indicating it had been used.
The report says officers also found marijuana, but there were no charges pending for that.
The man was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the meth.
The report also says the man had two warrants from the University of North Texas police department related to vehicle registration and his alleged failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Other reports1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for theft for attempting to steal about $279 worth of merchandise, according to a police report.
At about 1:13 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a theft call in the area. An employee told officers a woman allegedly changed into unpaid-for clothing in the bathroom and was yelling at staff.
The woman was stopped and detained by employees.
The report says employees observed the woman put several miscellaneous items into a shopping cart that included two large suitcases, and that she walked around the store eating food and drinking beverage items without paying for the items.
She also attempted to conceal a six-pack of beer in her purse. The report says she took the shopping cart into the restroom and came out wearing different clothes and without the shopping cart, but she was rolling the suitcases through the store that were initially in the shopping cart.
The report doesn’t mention whether the items were inside the suitcase.
The report says she removed the price tags from the merchandise valued at about $279. Officers were able to review this security footage and arrested the woman.
The woman didn’t state why she attempted to steal the items. She woman was charged with theft.
Roundup From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 447 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
