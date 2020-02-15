A person who was shot early Saturday in the 3700 block of East McKinney Street is expected to survive, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said.
Police responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. Saturday at a business. Beckwith said it appeared a party was going on at the location.
An email from Denton police Saturday morning said officers located one victim and who has transported to a hospital. Beckwith said Saturday afternoon that the victim is expected to survive.
A nearby apartment resident said the shooting took place during a party billed on social media as “UNT Drunkentines.” The event was advertised to last from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at a business storefront at 3730 E. McKinney St.
No arrests have been made yet, and police are continuing to investigate.
Police arrest 3 after fight call
Denton police arrested three people on various charges Friday evening when they were dispatched to the 300 block of East McKinney Street in reference to a fight, according to a police report.
Beckwith said multiple officers arrived on scene and located five people in the area. Dispatch notes showed multiple people were hitting and kicking each other near a park.
Officers weren’t able to determine what happened during the apparent fight because the suspects were noncompliant, according to the report.
One man who was arrested for public intoxication was yelling while sitting down on a bench, then stood on the bench and refused police commands to sit down. The report says the 68-year-old man then stumbled in the direction of a nearby creek, then fell down a small hill and into the creek area.
Officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol on the man’s breath and noticed he had urinated on himself when they went to check on him.
The report shows another man and a woman were arrested on active warrants, with the man also facing a drug paraphernalia charge. They were transported to the city jail without incident.
Other reports
300 block of West Eagle Drive — A 58-year-old man was arrested on drug charges when police noticed a vehicle they believed was suspicious, and it turned out to be stolen, according to a police report.
Officers in the area witnessed a man and woman get out of a vehicle and walk away quickly. Police spoke with the driver, who said he gave the two a ride.
Beckwith said officers discovered the vehicle was reported stolen when they ran a search of the license plates. Based on this, the officers believed he wasn’t authorized to use the vehicle and arrested him on that charge.
During a search of the man’s person, police said they located a small plastic bag in his right coin pocket containing what they believed to be methamphetamine.
Police searched the vehicle while the man was in the back of the police vehicle and noticed several pieces of the vehicle’s trimming had been tampered with, which Beckwith said can indicate drug hiding spots in the vehicle.
The report shows police found an orange pill bottle filled with marijuana and a glass pipe with meth residue on it. The man was also charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Police weren’t able to locate the man and woman.
2000 block of Houston Street — Police arrested a 38-year-old man after responding to a domestic disturbance call Friday evening, according to a police report.
A woman called 911 and told police her husband had physically hurt her and was threatening to take her child away, Beckwith said. When police arrived, the woman had locked herself in the bathroom and was “very distraught and crying.”
The report says the man came home and started a verbal argument that became physical. He grabbed her arms and squeezed hard, and police observed bruising where she said she was grabbed. He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 479 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.