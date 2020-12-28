Security camera footage captured a person throwing a brick through the sliding glass doors of a CVS Pharmacy early Sunday morning.
Denton police were dispatched to the shop in the 1500 block of West Hickory Street at about 4:15 a.m.
The person, who was wearing a black ski mask at the time, threw a brick through the glass doors, which triggered an alarm with the security company tasked with monitoring the building.
Allison Beckwith, a spokesperson with the Denton Police Department, said video showed the person entering and heading directly to the cash registers.
She said the person appeared to have left after finding no money in the register and didn’t take anything from the shop. Damage was estimated at $600.
Beckwith said it wasn’t immediately clear from police reports how the person arrived at or fled the scene.
Other reports
1400 block of Oxford Lane — A resident called police Sunday evening to report a neighbor was once again displaying a sign with explicit language.
Police reports indicated the neighbor frequently changes signs in the front of their house, but the signs often have political message laced with profanities.
An example included in police reports listed one such message as “cry baby p---y Trump defended the military he is a traitor.”
Police reports did not include punctuation to help in deciphering that message, nor did they go on to explain what exactly was meant, but neighbors were offended.
Beckwith said officers have spoken with the signs’ owner and informed them that neighbors are bothered, but the person had so far declined to remove them.
3200 block of Oriole Lane — A 44-year-old man allegedly fell asleep at the wheel early Sunday and crashed into a parked car in a neighborhood, according to police reports.
Beckwith said officers were dispatched shortly before 1:30 a.m. after a caller said a driver in a Toyota Camry struck their parked Lexus. There was no damage estimate included in initial police reports, and no injuries were reported.
The 44-year-old allegedly admitted having drank three beers before falling asleep.
Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests, Beckwith said, and the man consented to a blood draw. He was subsequently arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, which was at least his second such charge.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 327 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.