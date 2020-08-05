Several people cheered as one person drove a vehicle off a wrecker as it was being repossessed early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street around 1:37 a.m. A caller who said he was a repossession driver told police he believed the owner of the sedan he was repossessing had driven the car off the wrecker vehicle.
The report says the caller was starting to drive away with the sedan in tow when someone jumped over an apartment balcony right behind the truck, hopped into the car and drove it off the lift.
The caller reported that seven to eight people walked out of that same apartment unit cheering as the motorist drove off the lift, causing damage to the loading mechanism. The motorist then left the apartment complex parking lot, according to the report.
The damage to the loading mechanism was estimated to be about $426. Police are still investigating. Police haven't confirmed if the person who drove the car off the lift was the owner.
Other reports
600 block of Uland Street — Police arrested a 22-year-old woman on a charge of burglary of a habitation after finding a wallet with her ID card inside a home that had been broken into Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
A caller reported around 1:48 p.m. Tuesday that someone had broken into a vacant house he manages. Officers did a sweep of the house when they arrived and found a wallet, coin purse and a cellphone that was charging.
The wallet and coin purse each contained ID cards, according to the report, and officers learned the suspect might be at a homeless camp in the same block. Police located the woman there and began arresting her, but the report says she began to pull away and said it wasn’t her.
While walking to a police car, she told officers the coin purse and the methamphetamine inside of it weren’t hers, but she admitted to smoking meth earlier that morning, according to the report. She was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
2300 block of Birchbrook Court — Officers took a report after a man reported his ex-girlfriend was knocking on his door and refusing to leave early Tuesday, according to a police report.
The report says the two have been living together for the past few weeks but had been having problems in their relationship ever since. Officers noticed the caller had a scratch on his face and neck, but he insisted the injuries were from a fall.
The woman told police the man threatened her with a gun Tuesday, but he denied this and said it was the woman who was trying to buy a gun.
No arrests were made. The woman left the home once her friend helped her start her car.
700 block of El Cielito Street — A business owner reported Tuesday that a client was withholding his business’s flooring equipment valued at $91,000, according to a police report.
He told police his company and another company have been doing work at the client's home. According to the report, the homeowner became upset when some flooring concrete got onto freshly painted walls.
The caller said he left some business equipment at the home, locked in an area at the residence, and later received notification from the homeowner that they moved the equipment, and it wasn’t going to be returned to them.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 384 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 32 people into the Denton County Jail.