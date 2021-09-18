A woman was transported to a hospital following a Friday night vehicle crash in which she suffered head injuries and multiple broken bones, with her boyfriend allegedly assaulting the driver of the car that hit her, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the crash at about 11:24 p.m., with a convenience store employee reporting the woman and her boyfriend had stolen boxed wine. The woman, according to the employee, ran across West University Drive and was struck by a car in the road’s intersection with Elm Street. When police arrived, they found her conscious in the westbound lane of the road, along with the driver of the car that struck her.
While investigating, officers learned the woman’s boyfriend had allegedly assaulted the car’s driver multiple times before leaving the scene. The report states the woman hit with the car was transported to a local hospital for treatment, as she suffered head injuries and multiple broken bones. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the report states, and the store employee did not want to press charges for the stolen wine. An investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.
Other reports
3500 block of West University Drive — An employee at an automotive parts store allegedly threatened to come back and shoot people at the store after he resigned Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 3:24 p.m. and spoke with a separate employee, who told them the man quit his job and told another employee to “wait until I come back and shoot this [expletive] up.” The man had left by the time officers arrived and an investigation is ongoing.
3700 block of Pockrus Page Road — Officers found 15 shell casings near a trailer park Saturday morning after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 12:45 a.m., observing a group of two high-school aged boys and one high-school aged girl, the report states. When directed to stop, one of the boys fled on-foot, with police unable to locate him. The two who remained allegedly told officers they were inside when the boy fired the shots outside.
Police found 15 shell casings in the area, the report states, though there were no injuries and no trailers were struck by bullets. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 497 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, 32 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.