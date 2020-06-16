A pedestrian died from injuries following a vehicle crash late Monday in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive, according to a police report.
Denton police responded to a crash around 10:08 p.m. Monday. A motorist called 911 following a crash with a pedestrian.
The victim hadn’t been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as of Tuesday afternoon. The report says the victim was transported to a local hospital and died from injuries due to the crash.
Woman had several injuries following assault, police say
A woman ran to her neighbor’s residence late Monday and told them her 25-year-old boyfriend assaulted her, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Piedmont Court around 10:03 p.m. Monday following the report. The woman’s neighbor called 911 about the assault.
The report says the woman and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument and she started packing her belongings to leave because she feared he would become physically aggressive.
She told police he threw her bags around, dumped the contents onto the floor and said she couldn’t leave. According to the report, she had red marks on her neck, bruises on her arm, abrasions on a finger and injuries to the side of her throat that were consistent with an assault.
The report says he dragged her by her hair and legs to keep her from leaving, slapped her and choked her. She said he took her keys, phone and purse at one point, as well.
He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member as well as unlawful restraint.
Other reports
1300 block of Raleigh Path — About $30 in loose change and a USB cable were stolen from a woman’s vehicle Monday, according to a police report.
The report says that a woman returned to her vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Monday and noticed one of the doors was slightly open. A friend called 911 and security footage in the area shows one suspect.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
900 block of West Chestnut Street — A 58-year-old man reported Monday that someone sent him a fraudulent check for $3,100, according to a police report.
The report says the man followed instructions to deposit the check, buy gift cards and then provide the suspect with the serial numbers. He told police that the check he deposited was a counterfeit check.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 391 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 31 people into the Denton County Jail.