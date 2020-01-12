Witnesses told police a combative patient injured a nurse at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton on Saturday afternoon.
The nurse told police she was trying to keep the patient from getting out of bed when he grabbed something and swung it at her, hitting her left hand.
She said the impact hurt, but police reports did not say whether she required medical treatment.
Reports did not name the object swung by the patient, nor did they name the suspect or give his age. Khristen Jones, spokeswoman for Denton police, said officers did not speak with the patient.
After being hit in the hand, the nurse said she left the room. She later returned to see if the patient had calmed down.
"When she turned around, he punched her in her back and kicked her in her side," Jones said.
Hospital security officials were unable to calm the patient. Roughly five hours after the nurse was first struck, hospital workers called Denton police for assistance. Officers arrived and took a report at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jones said officers are investigating the case as an assault causing bodily injury.
Other reports
Intersection of North Locust Street and Owens Lane — Two vehicles were left heavily damaged after an alleged drunken driver rear-ended another car at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday.
Police reports did not indicate if either driver required medical attention.
Once at the scene, police reported finding one vehicle with significant front-end damage, and another with heavy rear-end damage.
Officers interviewed the 36-year-old driver of the vehicle with front-end damage, noting she seemed intoxicated.
"Her speech was slurred and [officers] detected the odor of alcohol," Jones said.
Police conducted field sobriety tests and determined the 36-year-old was under the influence of alcohol. She was subsequently arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
1700 block of Teasley Lane — An 18-year-old was arrested after fleeing the scene of a wreck Saturday, according to police.
Witnesses said the teenager was driving a Ford Ranger and pulled out in front of them, causing two vehicles to strike his. He then allegedly fled the scene.
His pickup broke down near the intersection of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 380, according to police reports. When police stopped to see if the driver was all right, they were able to figure out he was the same driver who allegedly fled from the wreck several miles south.
The 18-year-old was arrested and transported to the city jail.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department received 368 calls for service and made six arrests.