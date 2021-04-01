Police are still investigating an assault reported Wednesday among three parties in which no arrests were made because officers couldn’t establish probable cause, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported to the Denton Police Department that they could hear a man and woman yelling at an apartment in the 400 block of Mill Street. When police arrived around 3 a.m., another man who was involved in the incident flagged them down and escorted them to the apartment where the incident happened.
The common factors in the three parties’ accounts involve a man showing up to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment where he found the other man there as well. The other man fell down the stairs during an altercation.
According to the report, he and the woman claimed her ex-boyfriend pushed him down the stairs. The ex-boyfriend reported he escorted the other man downstairs and said he never pushed him.
In his account of the incident, the ex said he got mad when he saw the other man at the residence and attempted to hit him, but he missed. He reported that they grabbed each other and began talking. After the other man fell down the stairs, the two exes began arguing.
The woman said her ex showed up to her apartment uninvited and forced his way in, according to the report. She said he intentionally head-butted her, which caused her pain, but said she didn’t want to press charges. The other man does want to press charges.
Officers didn’t see any physical signs of injury on any person involved. The incident is still under investigation.
Other reports
1700 block of Bernard Street — Officers arrested two men late Wednesday who allegedly drove a truck that was reported stolen, according to a police report.
Police followed a black Ford F-150 from Fort Worth Drive to Quick Track on Bernard Street around 10 p.m. after seeing it turn behind a store to get to Acme Street. According to the report, officers believed this “wasn’t the logical way to get to Acme.”
After the Ford occupants stopped at a gas station, police checked the license plate and found the 6’s in the license plate were marked over with black ink to look like 8’s. Although the truck was black, it was described as a blue Ford in the theft report.
The two men arrested alleged another man gave the younger of the two permission to drive the truck. According to the report, they told police they suspected the truck was stolen and even asked the other man if it was stolen. They were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
1900 block of Brinker Road — After reporting a pick-up truck as stolen Wednesday, the rented truck was returned to Home Depot the same day, according to a police report.
A customer rented a pick-up truck from the chain home improvement store on March 22 with a same-day rental expiration. The report says the customer hadn’t answered multiple calls or returned any calls.
When officers requested the vehicle identification number to complete the theft report, an employee told them they recovered the vehicle.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 416 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 42 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.