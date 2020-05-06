While responding to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon, Denton police observed a 55-year-old man without pants or underwear standing outside a motel in the 1100 block of West University Drive, according to a police report.
A caller said an intoxicated man was sitting on the stairs of the Clayton House Motel drinking alcohol. When officers arrived around 2 p.m. Tuesday, they saw a man without pants or underwear standing on the exterior public walkway of the second floor.
The report says he put both legs through the same hole of some pants. He told officers he wasn’t wearing pants because he had soiled them. According to the report, officers recognized him.
He quickly said yes when officers asked if he’d been drinking. The report says his speech was slow and he was staggering on his feet. Officers also determined he didn’t have a room at the motel.
He was arrested and charged with public intoxication. Police later enhanced his charge to public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Other reports
2100 block of West Hickory Street — Denton police arrested a 35-year-old intoxicated man who allegedly prevented his wife from calling 911 early Tuesday in the 2100 block of West Hickory Street, according to a police report.
When they arrived, they spoke with a man who placed two cellphones — one in a blue case and one in a pink case — on a small table. A woman later entered the apartment and took the phone with the pink case.
The report says she was scared of her intoxicated husband when she came home. Both times she attempted to and successfully attempted to reach out to someone by phone were allegedly met with physical violence. He allegedly grabbed her wrist and twisted her arm to grab her phone.
Police determined the man intentionally prevented her from calling 911 and arrested him. He was charged with interference with emergency assistance.
200 block of West Sycamore Street — A woman told police she observed on her surveillance footage someone entering her vehicle early Tuesday, but nothing was taken, according to a police report.
The report shows there was no forced entry. Although items were scattered around, nothing was missing. A report was taken.
2500 block of Fort Worth Drive — A caller reported that someone in a gray Dodge was illegally dumping about 100 pounds of construction equipment near a dumpster Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 302 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 11 people into the Denton County Jail.