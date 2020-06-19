Denton police found several drugs early Thursday after they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was going the wrong way in the 100 block of Avenue A, according to a police report.
A 20-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were arrested and are facing drug charges after the traffic stop. More officers were dispatched to the area around 2:37 a.m. to back up the initial officers.
The driver handed officers a bag of what appeared to be marijuana. The report says she appeared nervous, was visibly shaking, had bloodshot eyes and couldn’t stop moving.
She told officers she hadn’t had any drinks and that she last smoked marijuana on Wednesday. Officers determined she was intoxicated after conducting standard field sobriety tests. The clear plastic bag she handed over contained less than a gram of THC wax, according to the report.
The report says the passenger possessed methamphetamine, THC wax, Xanax and buprenorphine, which treats opioid addiction.
The woman was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2. The man was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, one count for Penalty Group 1 and one count for Penalty Group 3.
Other reports
500 block of Ruth Street — Witnesses told police they saw a man open the hood of a caller’s vehicle Thursday afternoon and take several parts from the engine bay, according to a police report.
Spark plugs, an air filter and other vehicle parts were missing from the white Lexus while it was parked in front of a residence around 2 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, witnesses saw a man at the scene who claimed he was a mechanic.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — Police cited a woman for urinating in public and gave her a criminal trespass warning after witnesses called about an indecent exposure at a 7-Eleven on Thursday, according to a police report.
Multiple customers complained that a woman was urinating near the front doors of the store, the report says. Witnesses saw her lifting up her shorts. Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the woman denied urinating in public.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 340 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.