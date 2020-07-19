A woman called police Saturday to report over $15,000 worth of items, including jewelry, sneakers and a PlayStation, were stolen from her apartment in the 100 block of Precision Drive, according to a police report.
The woman left her apartment at 6 p.m. Friday and returned at 12:30 a.m. to find someone had forced entry into it and stolen several items. The items included pieces of jewelry ranging from $1,800 to $4,000 in value, pairs of sneakers ranging from $200 to $1,700 and a PlayStation valued at $300.
The burglar appeared to have entered through a second-floor balcony, according to the report. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2000 block of Shady Oaks Drive — A 30-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning after police discovered during a traffic stop that she was in possession of six credit and debit cards with different names, according to a police report.
The woman was pulled over when officers observed her vehicle with no front license plate. While speaking with the woman, police asked her how long it had been since she smoked meth, and she stated she hadn’t recently and was trying to stop, according to the report. When asked if there was anything illegal in her vehicle, she stated there was a meth pipe in her purse, police said.
While searching her purse, police observed the pipe and a small bag containing a stack of gift cards and six credit and debit cards with different names on them.
The woman was arrested on a charge of fraudulent use of credit card or debit card, between five and 10 items.
9100 block of Teasley Lane — A caller reported Saturday night that someone had entered a home that wasn’t theirs, according to a police report. Police arrived and nearby located the suspect, who admitted to entering the home. Nothing was taken from the home. Police contacted the homeowner to find out if they want charges to be made and are awaiting a response.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 331 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.