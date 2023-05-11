A welding company in another state reported Wednesday they believe a person in Denton stole $434,000 worth of welding supplies, according to a police report.
At about 4:03 p.m., police took a theft report over the phone. The caller works for a welding company in Maryland. Someone called the company to purchase several hundred thousand dollars worth of supplies, the caller said. They told the caller they were calling from Denton.
The company shipped out the supplies and someone picked up the order from the delivery truck. The report does not specify where the supplies were picked up, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said, but the address listed in the report is the 2800 block of Airport Road.
The caller said the invoices to pay for the supplies were somehow intercepted and the company never received payment. The report states the company believes the Denton-area purchaser received the supplies and never paid for them.
Police are still investigating the offense, which is a second-degree felony.
Other reports
1100 block of East McKinney Street — A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on five felony warrants after he allegedly stole at least $60,000 worth of vehicles and evaded police, according to a police report.
At about 4:10 p.m. on April 26, a detective was driving northbound on North Wood Street when they saw two men standing in the roadway next to a muddy truck.
The detective recognized one of the men by his distinctive tattoo as a suspect in a vehicle theft. The detective believed the man had stolen four vehicles, according to the report.
The men got into the truck and took off at a high rate of speed, according to the report. On a two-lane road, the detective made a u-turn to get behind the truck. But the truck also turned and started driving toward the detective.
Despite the detective activating their emergency lights, the report states the truck continued driving past. As it passed, the detective allegedly observed the tattooed man in the driver’s seat.
The detective called out to additional officers to set up a perimeter in the area; however, they found the truck abandoned with the tattooed man nowhere to be found. The report states they were able to confirm the truck had been stolen and the man was not authorized to operate it.
The detective applied for warrants for evading arrest detention with vehicle and unauthorized use of vehicle. There were also warrants for the other three stolen vehicles: one warrant for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and two for theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.
At about 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, the detective learned the man was staying at a residence near the 1100 block of East McKinney Street. Task force officers observed him walking out of the residence and moved to arrest him on the five felony warrants.
The report states he was taken into custody without injury or incident. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in the Denton County Jail with his bond set at $90,000.
North Locust Street and East Windsor Drive — Police are investigating another theft at a construction site after a company reported Wednesday its excavator was stolen, according to a police report.
At about 11:25 a.m., police were dispatched to a construction site for a theft. The caller said their company’s excavator was stolen from the site.
The caller said they last saw the excavator around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and returned at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday to find the equipment missing.
The report does not mention if the site had security cameras that captured the incident, Beckwith said. The report also does not include an estimated value of the excavator, she said. But it is between $30,000 and $150,000.
As the weather has become warmer and construction projects pick up pace, there have been several burglaries and thefts at Denton construction sites over the past few months. Along with excavators, bulldozers, electrical wiring, generators and tools have been the targets of thefts.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 392 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
