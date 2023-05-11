Blotter

A welding company in another state reported Wednesday they believe a person in Denton stole $434,000 worth of welding supplies, according to a police report.

At about 4:03 p.m., police took a theft report over the phone. The caller works for a welding company in Maryland. Someone called the company to purchase several hundred thousand dollars worth of supplies, the caller said. They told the caller they were calling from Denton.

