One person died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on FM1830 in Argyle, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Authorities said 21-year-old Daniel Maynard was driving northbound when his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado drove off a curved portion of the road and struck a pipe fence. The vehicle continued north before stopping in a wooded area, not visible from the roadway, according to reports.
Maynard was pronounced dead at the scene, less than a mile southeast of his home.
The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. The cause and time of the crash are still under investigation.
Other reports
300 block of Trailhead Lane — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday night after allegedly pointing a handgun at two of his neighbors, according to a police report.
The man approached a woman walking her dog outside of his home and became irate when the dog relieved itself on his lawn. The woman’s partner approached the scene, prompting the man to enter his home. He emerged with a handgun and pointed it at the other man and woman, according to the victims. The 29-year-old claimed he had the gun in his waistband.
Police arrived on the scene and arrested the man on charges of disorderly conduct and displaying a firearm.
200 block of Hollyhill Lane — Denton police responded to multiple reports of four to five gunshots being fired around 1:50 a.m. Monday, according to police reports.
Police arrived on the scene and located a Volvo parked in an alley with “multiple bullet holes in it,’’ said police spokeswoman Khristen Jones.
Police officers located the 24-year-old owner of the vehicle and are investigating.
3500 block of Shelby Lane — Police responded to a business Monday that reported an act of criminal mischief and vandalism, according to police reports.
A company-owned work truck and fire truck had $200 worth of gasoline siphoned out of their engines, and holes were drilled into the work truck’s gas tank.
The damage to the work truck is estimated at $500, according to reports.
9700 block of Applewood Trail — A woman’s purse was stolen Monday afternoon after it was left on the dashboard of her unlocked vehicle, according to police reports.
The purse contained a wallet and two gold rings valued at $1,200 in total. The woman said she left the purse in the vehicle for an hour and a half.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- Denton police handled 402 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 52 calls.