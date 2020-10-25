The Denton Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting in the 100 block of Duchess Drive as a homicide after one of two victims died, according to a news release from the department.
The release states officers were dispatched to the block at 9:24 p.m. after multiple people called 911 to report they heard gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and located a victim with a gunshot wound in a lower leg, and the person was transported to a local hospital.
Officers were also notified of a possible second victim, the release states, who had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. While both were being treated, a preliminary investigation began at the original scene, the release states.
Officers were later notified the second victim had died, and the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made, and the release asks anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Hunter Gay at 940-349-7793.
Other reports
2400 block of South Interstate 35E — A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly hit his girlfriend in hand, chest and knee during an altercation, according to a police report.
The man’s girlfriend called police at about 11:40 p.m. to report he had hit her with a hammer and that she had sprayed him with Mace. When police arrived, they observed him on the ground with his eyes and nose watering, the report states.
They spoke to his girlfriend, who said they had been in a verbal altercation. When he grabbed the hammer, she said, she reached into her purse to take out the pepper spray, and he hit the purse with the hammer, hitting her hand in the process.
The man then hit her in the chest and knee with the hammer before she was able to spray him with the pepper spray, the report states. Medics decontaminated him and he was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.
1400 block of Bernard Street — A man called police at about 4:50 a.m. Saturday to report his 1999 Honda Accord had been stolen overnight, according to a police report.
The man told police he parked the car around 11 p.m. and that when he went to leave at about 4:30 a.m., it was missing and he confirmed it was not towed. He said he had left the keys inside the car, the report states, and it is valued at about $1,800.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman called police Saturday night to report someone keyed her vehicle and caused a flat tire, according to a police report.
The woman told police a single door on the vehicle had been keyed with obvious intentional damage, the report states, and that she was advised by the person who helped her change the tire that it was flattened intentionally. She estimated the damage at between $250 and $300, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 372 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 19 people into the Denton County Jail.