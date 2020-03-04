A burglary suspect hiding in bushes in the 100 block of Bellaire Drive told police he was stuck, according to a police report, and another suspect was found running down McKinney Street.
A caller reported a burglary in progress at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The victim said one suspect walked out of the house and came back to tell the victim there were more people inside the home with guns, and the other jumped a fence into a backyard.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the victim called police and said he’d wait outside for officers.
When officers arrived and called out to the suspect in the backyard, he said he was stuck in the bushes and was giving up, the report shows. Police conducted a probable cause search because the 29-year-old admitted he had marijuana on his person.
The report shows officers found two items belonging to the victim on his person: a checkbook and a prescription pill bottle, both bearing the victim’s name.
The second suspect who took off down McKinney Street had a dark-colored backpack with him, which he threw under a vehicle, Beckwith said. Police were able to detain him and retrieved the backpack. Inside was a firearm that belonged to the victim, along with several other items, police said.
The items were given back to the owner and the two suspects were arrested on burglary of habitation charges.
Other reports
Fort Worth Drive and Collins Street — Early Wednesday morning, police located methamphetamine, a burnt meth pipe and several small, empty plastic bags inside a vehicle that was determined to be stolen, according to a police report.
An officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle because its front headlights were banged out. The report states two passengers were inside and weren’t complying with rolling down their windows, and the responding officer held the two at gunpoint as he waited for backup to arrive.
Police located a clear bag with a substance later identified as meth inside a makeup bag, a small bag of meth between the driver’s seat and cup holders, and small, empty plastic bags inside a shopping bag.
Inside a backpack was the burnt pipe and a money clip with the male passenger’s name on it.
Police arrested the woman on a charge of possession of a controlled substance because the meth was found inside her makeup bag, and gave the man a drug paraphernalia citation.
1800 block of South Loop 288 — An off-duty Denton police sergeant witnessed a man steal two bottles of Canadian whisky and Ed Edmundo Chardonnay on Tuesday afternoon from Total Wine & More, according to a police report.
The officer and store manager followed the suspect outside walking toward Colorado Boulevard. The report says they saw him hide the alcohol in nearby bushes, and he denied stealing the beverages when police spoke with him.
The total price of the beverages came out to $25.97, Beckwith said. Police discovered he’d previously been criminally trespassed from the store and arrested him on that charge. He was also charged with theft under $100.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 403 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,008 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.